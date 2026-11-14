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Farmington Residents Pack City Hall, Demand Moratorium on Possible Data Center
By Gus Reimers,2 days ago
A Farmington City Council meeting turned into a show of hands this past Tuesday, with nearly 80% of attendees raising theirs to signal they had come to protest a potential data center in the city. More than an hour of public comment followed, as residents pressed officials on water use, pollution, and what they described as a lack of transparency about the city's dealings with companies in the data center industry.
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