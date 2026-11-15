undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Caleb Williams And Rome Odunze Have A Secret To Their Blossoming Chemistry
By Erik Lambert,4 days ago
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze were drafted 8 picks apart in 2024 by the Chicago Bears. It was hoped the two could become one of the most dynamic QB-wide receiver combinations in the NFL within a few years. There were glimpses of it in that first year and in 2025. Unfortunately, they never managed to find a groove. Plenty of factors went into why. That first year, Williams held the ball too long and took unnecessary sacks. Last season, Odunze was hampered by a foot injury for over half of the season.