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Panthers Activating WR Xavier Legette
By Wyatt Grindley via NFLTradeRumors.co,,2 days ago
NFL Transactions Panthers Per Alex Zietlow, the Panthers will activate WR Xavier Legette from injured reserve this week following a knee injury. Carolina also elevated cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton. Legette, 25, was a four-year starter at South Carolina and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Panthers traded up to select him with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $12,357,176 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $5,807,036. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the Panthers to decide on after the 2026 season. In...