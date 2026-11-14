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Boys Soccer: Mullen Repeats As 4A Champion With Late Goal Past Kent Denver
By CHSAA,4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — In its first game since winning last season’s Class 4A state championship, the Mullen boys soccer team went out and lost a 2-0 contest to Evergreen. That defeat — which happened way back on Aug. 20 — turned out to be the catalytic event the Mustangs needed to ignite a run towards a second straight state title, which they got Saturday evening at Weidner Field with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kent Denver.
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