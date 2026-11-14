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Browns Made Three Roster Moves
By Wyatt Grindley via NFLTradeRumors.co,,2 days ago
Browns NFL Transactions Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are promoting TE Carsen Ryan from the practice squad to the active roster and placing FB Michael Burton on injured reserve due to a calf injury. The Browns also elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad for Week 10. Mitchell-Paden, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2022. He was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed with the team’s practice squad. He bounced on and off Cleveland’s practice squad in 2023 before signing with the Ravens’...