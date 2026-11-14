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The Scoop: Seymour's Morgan Lewis sees more potential to make an impact in North Dakota after committing to Division II Minot State
By ROB HERNANDEZ,3 days ago
The Scoop: News and notes from around junior golf in Wisconsin. The Seymour girls golf program came a long way on Morgan Lewis' watch. After emerging from its third straight WIAA Division 2 sectional appearance in 2023 — her freshman season — without a state berth, the Thunder made it to University Ridge Golf Course in Madison each of the last three years. Seymour finished fourth all three years, but set a tone for years to come.
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