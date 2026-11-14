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Election update: Wide leads for San Dieguito, Encinitas school races
By North Coast Current,12 days ago
Del Mar, Rancho Santa Fe districts see tighter results for board seats. Candidates maintained substantial leads Thursday, Nov. 12, in board races for the San Dieguito Union High School District and Encinitas Union School District, while races in the Del Mar Union and Rancho Santa Fe elementary school districts remained closer as ballot counting continued following the Nov. 3 election.