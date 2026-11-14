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Shalikiani's Double-Double Helps Power Pilots to 69-53 Win
4 days ago
CHICAGO, Ill. – Bethel Men's Basketball improved to 4-1 on Saturday afternoon with a 69-53 win over Saint Xavier. Giorgi Shalikiani recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Caedmon Bontrager led all scorers with 23 points and Luke McBride added 16. The Pilots led by as many as 17 points, out-rebounded the Saints 50-20 and held them to 30.2 percent shooting.