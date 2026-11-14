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Tennessee football grinds out win over Texas A&M, improves to 8-2 behind defensive effort
By Tyler Edmands,12 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Though Tennessee’s offense looked jet-lagged for nearly three quarters, the Vols found a path to victory over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee found paydirt just once in College Station, Texas, but won 22-7 behind five field goals by Cooper Ranvier. The No. 8 Vols (8-2, 5-2 SEC) scored 16 of their points in the final 16:21 of the game to best the struggling Aggies (4-6, 1-6) and keep their playoff hopes alive.