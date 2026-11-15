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Tovorafenib Sustains Treatment-Free Intervals in R/R BRAF-Altered Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma
4 days ago
Many patients with BRAF-altered pediatric low-grade glioma stayed off therapy after planned tovorafenib cessation in the 4-year FIREFLY-1 update. Planned cessation of tovorafenib (Ojemda) led to durable treatment-free intervals in many patients with relapsed or refractory BRAF-altered pediatric low-grade glioma, according to findings from a 4-year analysis of the phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial (NCT04775485) presented at the.