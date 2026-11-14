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Beyond the Bouquet: How a local Greensboro business uses florals to empower women
By Naima Adams,2 days ago
Creativity can be a beautiful expression of multiple emotions. Pretty Gifted Flowers is a custom floral experience and reproductive awareness business founded by DeAngela McKenzie, based in Greensboro, North Carolina. Some of the many features of Pretty Gifted Flowers are her flower bar, floral masterclasses and most notably, custom bouquets.