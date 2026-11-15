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Gatto Trailer Follows Pixar's Black Cat on His Last Life
4 days ago
Mark Ruffalo Voices a Cat Searching for a Fresh Start in Venice. The official trailer for Gatto introduces Nero, a black street cat whose survival instincts have carried him through Venice but left him questioning his choices. With only one life remaining and a debt to feline crime boss Rocco, he faces a turning point. An unexpected friendship with street musician Maja offers a possible new direction as the city's underworld threatens to pull him back.