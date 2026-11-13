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Chevron Will Restart Idled Ralston Biodiesel Plant With Landus Soybean Supply Deal
By Bobby Mercer,8 days ago
Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced plans to resume operations at its biodiesel production facility in Ralston, Iowa, a plant that has sat idle since 2024. The restart is backed by a new feedstock supply agreement with Landus Cooperative, whose neighboring soybean-processing plant will provide the raw material needed to get the facility running again.