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This Texas rocket builder’s high-tech ring of fire could revolutionize aerospace
By Patrick Sisson,4 days ago
One early morning in May 2025 at Spaceport America, a desert basin on the outskirts of Las Cruces, New Mexico, a silver rocket shot through the air. Launches aren't a rare occurrence at the commercial launch site, but this test flight wasn't an everyday event. A century after Robert Goddard launched his first liquid-fueled rocket, the flight by Venus Aerospace, a Texas-based startup, may have heralded a new kind of rocket, a new technology, and maybe a new era.