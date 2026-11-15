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Letter: Reject school closings at this time, pursue sustainable budget cuts
By Genie Albina, Peter Bogira, Jessica LangEsteban J. Quinones,4 days ago
“Every child, every day, whatever it takes.” District 65’s current motto was born out of a difficult time similar to today. While that motto and the past decade weigh heavily for some in the community, revisiting that history makes us hopeful for what can happen when district leadership builds a strategic plan alongside the community.