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Bugajski's Career Day Helps Rangers to Second Ranked Win of the Season
2 days ago
ST. LOUIS — For the second time in three games this season, the Parkside women's basketball team has taken down a top-25 foe. The Rangers (2-1) defeated No. 25 Missouri-St. Louis (1-2) 74-66 on Saturday afternoon. It is the first time since the 2023-24 season the Rangers have taken down a top-25 team twice in the same year; that season, the Rangers took down two top-10 teams in the span of a month. It was also the Rangers' first ranked win on the road since Jan. 20, 2005, when Parkside defeated No. 17 Bellarmine 75-72 during the 2004-05 season.