undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
USCA Falls To Flagler In PBC Championship
12 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The USCA volleyball team lost a 3-0 decision to top-seeded Flagler in the PBC Championship Saturday afternoon. The Pacers are now 21-7 on the season. Head coach Glenn Cox's team was led by Alli Bishop and Lexi Rogers as both had six kills. Bailey Corrigan notched five kills while Avery Pearson notched four. Olivia Miller garnered three kills while Olivia Moffett tallied two. Chloe Duzenack and Rusne Radaviciute had one kill apiece.