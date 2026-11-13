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Salvatore Abbate Assumes Role of LKQ President & CEO
By RV Business,8 days ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. — LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), parent company of Keystone Automotive and its NTP-STAG RV aftermarket distribution operation, today announced that Salvatore A. “Sal” Abbate will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and join the company’s Board of Directors effective today, Nov. 9, ahead of the previously announced start date of Dec. 15, 2026.