undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Four Post Double Digits as Warriors Unable to Pass Lions in Home Opener
12 days ago
Central, SC – Southern Wesleyan dropped a hard fought battle against the Mars Hill Lions on Friday evening in an 105-93 final score. The Warriors shot 45.2% from the field and were 42.4% from beyond the arc against the Lions. Four players hit double digits in the game with Isaiah Smith leading the team with 33. Malachi Cooper collected 21 points, D'Marcus Thomas had 14 and Jeremiah Camara wrapped up the double digits as he had 10 points in the game. Of the 15 assists the Warriors had, Zion Dixon led the team with five. Smith picked up four and Cooper had three.