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Warriors Fall Behind Early, Unable to Come Back in PSAC Championship
4 days ago
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — In a cold and rainy PSAC championship game at Slippery Rock, a series of splash plays gave The Rock an early advantage, as they stayed out in front to beat ESU 44-14. While the weather didn't decide the game, it played a factor throughout the day, with both teams having trouble hanging on to passes and finishing tackles. Evidently, ESU finished 3-of-24 passing for 66 yards, and No. 5 Slippery Rock was 13-of-32 for 153 yards.