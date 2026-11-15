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Researchers Turn Moon Dust Into LEGO-Like Bricks That Could Build Future Lunar Bases
By University of Arkansas,4 days ago
Building on the Moon could require fewer supplies from Earth, as scientists have found a way to fuse simulated lunar dust into interlocking bricks without added materials. Building a future home on the Moon might someday resemble assembling a giant LEGO set. Instead of plastic pieces, astronauts could use interlocking bricks made from lunar dust, creating structures from materials already available on the Moon’s surface.
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