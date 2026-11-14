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Warriors Challenge Cougars in Non-Conference Loss
4 days ago
Central, SC – The Warriors fell to the Columbus State Cougars in an 86-63 final on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors shot 33.3% from the field and were 21.7% from beyond the arc. Jake Hatch led the team with 13 points in the loss. Behind Hatch, two other Warriors had double digits as Ceejay Jordan picked up 12 points and Isaiah Smith had 11. Malachi Cooper had four assists in the game.
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