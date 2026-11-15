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SUN: $32K stolen by Maryland Renaissance Festival concessions employee, court records say
By SOFIA MONTOYA-DECK,4 days ago
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A Pasadena woman has been charged with stealing $32,571 in cash from a Maryland Renaissance Festival food stand where she was employed. Amy Lynn Fitzgerald, 41, was charged Tuesday in Anne Arundel County with two felonies related to the alleged thefts, according to court records.
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