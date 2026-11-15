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Between Seattle And Olympic National Park Is A Washington City With Fresh Seafood, Trails, And Local Shops
By Leslie Veliz,4 days ago
The drive from Seattle to Olympic National Park passes by destinations that are arguably worth a detour. Shelton, Washington, a city sandwiched between the Emerald City and this mossy national park paradise, is a prime example. Nestled on Oakland Bay, Shelton developed into a major logging town in the early 20th century and even today, the city is surrounded by evergreen trees. Naturally, Shelton is packed with trails, providing a front-row seat to this scenery. If you prefer a laid-back experience, sans hiking, you can explore historic downtown Shelton and its local shops. And given that this is a coastal town, visitors will also want to set their sights on the city's seafood establishments for fresh Pacific Northwest fare.
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