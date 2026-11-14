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Blo Is Carrying Lithonia on His Back While Building His Own Lane in Atlanta Hip-Hop
By Khrissy Briscoe,3 days ago
Coming out of Lithonia, just east of Atlanta, rapper Blo, also known as Lil Hot, is putting his city on the map while carving out his own identity in hip-hop. Growing up surrounded by Atlanta’s rich musical history, Blo found inspiration in the culture and sound that helped shape one of rap’s most influential cities. But rather than simply following the footsteps of those who came before him, he’s focused on creating a legacy of his own. Music wasn’t always the only path he envisioned, as he once spent his time playing soccer before realizing his passion belonged behind the mic. Since making that transition, he’s been steadily developing his sound and building a name that represents where he comes from.
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