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Souloni Turns Love Into Storytelling With New R&B EP “Couch Conversations”
By Khrissy Briscoe,3 days ago
Emerging Los Angeles-based Neo-Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Souloni is bringing a refreshing dose of soulful storytelling to the R&B scene. Her musical journey began at just 12 years old, singing in church before developing her craft through songwriting, poetry, and a deep appreciation for music. Drawing inspiration from influential artists such as Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Common, J Dilla, and Musiq Soulchild, Souloni has cultivated a sound rooted in the warmth of Neo-Soul, smooth melodies, and sultry vocals. Her breakthrough came in 2023 with a radio appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, introducing her music to a wider audience and opening doors for her growing career. With an authentic approach to her artistry and a passion for creating music people can genuinely connect with, Souloni continues to establish her own lane.