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All-time monthly records fall amid remarkable November warmth
By Forecast CentreThe Weather Network,4 days ago
A stunning pair of records fell recently as communities in far Northern Canada jumped above the freezing mark for the first time on record during the month of November. The above-seasonal temperatures are an extension of the pattern that’s kept a large swath of Canada warmer than normal through the middle of this month. Some areas may be on track to notch their warmest November on record.