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Boom & Doom & SkyFlight Defeat The Don Callis Family at AEW Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall emerged victorious in their in-ring outing at AEW Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl. The third match of the pre-show saw Boom & Doom team with SkyFlight (Matt Sydal and Darius Martin) take on RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero), Lance Archer, and Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family in an eight-man tag team contest.