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Auburn blows out Mississippi State to become bowl-eligible
4 days ago
Byrum Brown threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score as Auburn routed reeling Mississippi State 41-9 on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Brown completed 19 of 26 passes for 232 yards with an interception. Two of his touchdown tosses went to Keshaun Singleton, who finished with 103 yards on seven receptions as the Tigers (6-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) gained bowl eligibility.