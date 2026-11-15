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U.S. Wildland Fire Service announces the grand opening of an expanded Doyle Fire Station Tuesday
By U.S. Wildland Fire Service, Special to LassenNews.com,4 days ago
Join the U.S. Wildland Fire Service and the USDA Forest Service for the grand opening of the newly-expanded Doyle Fire Station. The improvements to the station will strengthen local wildfire response, better protecting the Doyle community and surrounding public lands. What. The event will feature brief remarks from several speakers,...