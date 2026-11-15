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GSmoove Steppas invites Gonzales community to come together for 2nd Annual Thanksgiving in the Park
By WBRZ Staff,4 days ago
GONZALES — The GSmoove Steppas invited the Gonzales community to come together for the 2nd Annual Thanksgiving in the Park on Saturday. The community outreach initiative helped spread gratitude by making a difference in the lives of local families through food distribution. Last year, the group distributed 300 meals...
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