undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Steelers vs Bengals SNF Preview: Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
By Nicholas Berault,4 days ago
The AFC North has a clear fork in the road on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) at Paycor Stadium, with both teams riding four-game winning streaks and the winner taking sole possession of first place in the division. Kickoff is set for 8:20 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, and the number on the board is a familiar one: Cincinnati by 3.5.