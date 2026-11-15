undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
3 Skill-Position Props to Back for Steelers vs Bengals on SNF
By Carmelo Roldan,4 days ago
Sunday Night Football brings a division heavyweight to Paycor Stadium, where the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers visit the 6-2 Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite with a total near 49, and the weather looks cooperative: a mostly dry night in the low 40s, sliding toward the 30s. Most of the attention will land on Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers, but the sharper edges on this board sit in the skill-position markets.