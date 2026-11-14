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Colorado Upsets Houston, Reshuffles Big 12 Title Race
By Jessica Stone,4 days ago
Colorado turned the Big 12 title race on its head Friday night, upsetting No. 14 Houston 42-32 at Folsom Field and handing the Cougars a third conference loss with three weeks left in the regular season. The Buffaloes, who improved to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12, ran for five touchdowns and took the ball away from Houston quarterback Conner Weigman in a second half that got away from the Cougars.