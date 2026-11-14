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FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Saturday’s College Football Slate
By Earnest Horn,13 days ago
The FanDuel Promo Code offer for Saturday’s college football slate is a Bet $5, Get $50 in Bonus Bets deal that pays out over four days, adding up to $200 in Bonus Bets for new customers, and no code is needed to claim it. With a full Week 11 board that includes Texas at LSU, Georgia against Missouri, and Duke at Miami, there is plenty to bet on while you work through the four-day qualifying window.