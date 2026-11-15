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Draymond Green Shoves Victor Wembanyama, Draws Flagrant 1 in Warriors’ NBA Cup Blowout Loss
By Max Gilson,4 days ago
Draymond Green is back in the headlines for the kind of play that has defined his career. The Golden State Warriors forward drew a Flagrant 1 foul for a forearm shove from behind on San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in Friday night’s NBA Cup game, a 123-85 Warriors loss at Frost Bank Center. It was the 21st flagrant foul of Green’s career, playoffs included, and it landed in the middle of a brutal week for a short-handed Golden State team.