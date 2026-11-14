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SEC Moves Ole Miss-Oklahoma to Sunday as Sooners AD Rips Sankey
By Jaden Vann,3 days ago
The Southeastern Conference moved No. 19 Ole Miss’s trip to Oklahoma from Saturday to Sunday after a nationwide FAA ground stoppage upended the Rebels’ travel plans, and the Sooners’ athletic director is not hiding his anger. Roger Denny said commissioner Greg Sankey made the call over Oklahoma’s “strong objection” and warned that refusing to play on Sunday would mean a forfeit.