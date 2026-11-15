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Football 2026: HKHS Downs Capital Prep, 21-6
By Carl Cavrell,4 days ago
(November 14, 2026) — Haddam-Killingworth High School Football’s Jon Slane rushed for a touchdown, recovered a fumble, and had two interceptions to lead the Cougars (6-3) to their Pequot Conference win at home against the co-op of Capital Prep/Achievement First (3-5) by a final score of 21-6. Tim Hickman threw a touchdown pass to Leo Lupi and rushed for a 20-yard touchdown to round out the Cougars’ scoring.