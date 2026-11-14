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Week 10 NFL Sunday Betting Guide: Spreads, Totals and Best Bets
By Earnest Horn,13 days ago
Week 10 brings a thirteen-game Sunday slate that starts before most people finish breakfast, with the Patriots and Lions kicking off in Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, and ends with first place in the AFC North on the line on Sunday Night Football. The market has been busy all week. Quarterback trades, a fresh wave of skill-position injuries and some dramatic line movement mean the numbers on the board look very different from where they sat in the preseason. Four teams are on bye (Bears, Broncos, Eagles and Buccaneers), and the Chargers visit the Ravens on Monday night. This guide focuses on the games where the spread and total tell the most interesting story. Odds below are from DraftKings and consensus market reports and can move before kickoff.