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Hawai‘i outlasts Saint Mary’s in triple overtime for Khalilah Mitchell’s first win
By The Sporting Tribune,12 days ago
HONOLULU — Kyra Webb hit a corner 3-pointer to keep Hawai‘i alive in regulation. Ritorya Tamilo beat the buzzer in the first overtime, and Bailey Flavell drove for the tying layup in the second. In the third overtime, the Rainbow Wahine finally pulled away, beating Saint Mary’s 93-89 on Friday to give Khalilah Mitchell her first victory as a head coach.