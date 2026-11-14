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Big Blue Preview: No. 12/10 Kentucky Plays Host to Eastern Michigan on Sunday
13 days ago
This press release was updated on Nov. 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET to reflect the television adjustment made by the Southeastern Conference. The game, which is still scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon ET in Historic Memorial Coliseum, will now be on SEC Network+. The game was regularly scheduled to be on SEC Network, which will now carry the Ole Miss-Oklahoma football game beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
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