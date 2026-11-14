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Dangerous ‘prank’: Talent police warn against taking the ‘Door Kick Challenge’
By Ashland.news,2 days ago
Five reports in recent weeks of young people kicking doors, running away. The Talent Police Department is warning residents about a dangerous social media trend known as the “Door Kick Challenge,” according to a Facebook post by the department, which says the challenge encourages juveniles and young adults to run up to homes, kick or strike doors then flee.