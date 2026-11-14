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Rock Valley community mourns loss of beloved teacher and coach Brian Moser following courageous battle with ALS
4 days ago
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Rock Valley community is mourning the loss of longtime teacher and coach Brian Moser following his courageous battle with ALS, the school announced through a press release Saturday morning. Moser worked for the school district for 24 years and served on the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley...
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