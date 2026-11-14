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Eagles Drop Non-Conference Finale at Notre Dame
12 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Boston College football team fell to No. 3 Notre Dame, 41-7, on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles dropped to 4-6 and 2-4 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish improved to 9-1. Mason McKenzie finished 8-for-21 for 51 yards. Mekhi Dodd ran for a career-high 45 yards, and Bo MacCormack III led Boston College with three catches for 20 yards. MacCormack also added his sixth rushing touchdown of the season in the third quarter.