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Pompadour-Linked Oeben Commodes Fetch €229,000 at Bonhams
By World Art News,4 days ago
Two mahogany commodes with a remarkable connection to Madame de Pompadour fetched €229,000 at Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris earlier this year. Stamped J. F. Oeben and dating to around 1760, the pair ranked among the leading results of the Classics decorative arts sale. Bonhams described them as almost certainly delivered to the Marquise for her Château de Ménars. The sale price includes buyer’s premium.