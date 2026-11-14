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Men's Hockey Grounded by Golden Flyers
12 days ago
ROCHESTER, NY – The Chatham men's hockey team (5-2-0, 0-2-0 UCHC) was defeated 5-0 on the road against Nazareth College (3-3-0, 2-0-0 UCHC) on Saturday afternoon. Nazareth opened the scoring halfway through the first period and held a 17-11 lead in shots on goal going into the first intermission. The Golden Flyers added a power play goal early in the second, as the Cougars narrowed the shot margin to 3, but were unable to find the back of the net.