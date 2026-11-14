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Russian Silver Shines as Ovchinnikov’s Enamel Casket Fetches €356,000
By World Art News,4 days ago
Russian silver commanded the spotlight at Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris earlier this year, where a lavish enamel casket by Pavel Ovchinnikov fetched €356,000. The Moscow-made work, dating to around 1873, led the Classics decorative arts sale and became one of the standout results across the spring series. The reported price includes buyer’s premium.