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HISTORY! Ferris State Makes NCAA History In Winning Regular-Season Finale To Capture GLIAC Championship
12 days ago
Big Rapids, Mich. - The nation's top-ranked Ferris State University Bulldogs made NCAA Division II history on Saturday (Nov. 14), beating Roosevelt in decisive fashion 63-20 in the regular-season finale at Top Taggart Field. The Bulldogs' victory was the program's 41st-straight win going back to 2024, surpassing the all-time NCAA...