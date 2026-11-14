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Russian Art Soars: Aivazovsky’s View of Capri Sells for €825,900
By World Art News,4 days ago
A tranquil Mediterranean shore produced a powerful saleroom result when Ivan Aivazovsky’s View of Capri sold for €825,900 at Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris earlier this year. The luminous coastal painting led the house’s Old Master and 19th Century Paintings auction, comfortably outstripping its €250,000–€350,000 estimate. The reported sale price includes buyer’s premium; auction estimates exclude that charge.