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STM makes it six consecutive Division II state championships with sweep of St. Michael of the Archangel
By Eric Narcisse,4 days ago
For the St. Thomas More Cougars volleyball program, winning state championships has become the norm — and expectation. On Saturday, the Cougars won their sixth consecutive Division II state championship, sweeping St. Michael the Archangel in straight sets 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 at the Cajundome. “That was an awesome game,”...